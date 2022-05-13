Wendy Williams Ready to Meet with Sherri Shepherd After Shady Diss

*Wendy Williams’s beloved talk show has been canceled and Sherri Shepherd is set to fill the timeslot with her own daytime talker that debuts this fall.

Wendy took an indefinite leave of absence from her daytime talk show last year amid her battle with various medical issues. The show has been hosted by a slew of celebrity guests (including Sherri) since the beginning of its 13th season in October 2021.

During a recent interview with rapper Fat Joe, Williams said she won’t be watching Shepherd’s show. “I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing, and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” she replied. “But I love, I love being on my own show.

When Sherri caught wind of her remarks, she took to social media to issue a public response.

“I would say that everyone should be praying for Wendy right now,” she said in a video posted to Instagram (see below). “I’m really truly concerned for her because I don’t feel like there’s anybody over there protecting her … But I’m not mad at Wendy because she won’t watch my show.”

Amid their war of words, Wendy appears to have had a change of heart because she said in a statement Wednesday that she wants to meet with the former “The View” co-host, Page Six reports.

“I have tons of support around me, and I am working on projects,” Williams told Page Six. ”I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet.”

Williams’ attorney, LaShawn Thomas, added that her client harbors “no ill will” toward Shepherd.

“Wendy requesting to have a sit-down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent,” Thomas said. “Wendy is preparing to get her show back in motion.”

However, insiders claim it’s “logistically impossible” for Williams to make a TV return.

“Where’s she gonna go? It’s done. Logistically, it won’t work. Sherri has her time slots,” the insider tells Page Six.