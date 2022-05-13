Wanda Sykes Says Will Smith’s Oscar Slap is Still Traumatizing Her

*Apparently, Wanda Sykes is still traumatized by Will Smith’s Oscar slap to the point “she can’t talk about it.”

According to People, while on a comedy tour stop in Orlando, Florida, Wanda revealed that she remains unsettled after Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

“I’m still traumatized,” Sykes, told the audience members at the event.

She adds: “I can’t talk about it. I get emotional.”

Wanda continues by saying, “I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an assh—,” referring to how Smith remained seated during the ceremony, before later winning the Best Actor award. “Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf—–?” “I hope he gets his s— together. Until then, f— him.”

If y’all recall Wanda has previously spoken out about the Oscars incident in the past. During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show days after the slap, the star said that she “physically felt ill” watching the occurrence.

