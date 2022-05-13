Friday, May 13, 2022
Travis Scott Sued by Woman Claiming Miscarriage After Trampling At Astroworld Festival

By Fisher Jack
Travis Scott
*Travis Scott is being sued by yet another Astroworld attendee. An Ohio woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Travis, Live Nation and others. She says she attended the Astroworld festival back in November and was unfortunately trampled during a crowd surge. She claims to have suffered injuries so severe that they resulted in a miscarriage.

Ezra Blount
9-year-old Astroworld Victim Ezra Blount / Twitter

In documents obtained by @tmz_tv #ShanaziaWilliamson and her husband #JarawdOwens, claim that the defendants’, “failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child.”

In addition to the miscarriage, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, chest, leg, stomach and other parts of her body. It remains unclear just how far along Shanazia was in her pregnancy.

