Taraji P. Henson Partners with Planned Parenthood for Pro-Abortion Campaign | VIDEO

*Taraji P. Henson has teamed with Planned Parenthood to encourage more women to defend abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood was established on the racist and eugenic beliefs of its founder, Margaret Sanger, who believed society can be improved by weeding out the undesirables, particularly Black people. Now a Black woman is using her platform to do the bidding of the organization.

“Let’s say you know someone who doesn’t see this as a fundamental right. Someone who’s not sure how they feel about abortion,” said Henson in the video titled “How to Talk About Abortion.” “Just hit ’em with some facts. Like 80 percent of people want abortion to be safe and to be legal… so why does a small group of loud, judgy people get to decide what we do with our damn bodies?”

The reality is, our constitutional right to abortion is in crisis, and access to care is growing further out of reach. The time to fight for reproductive health and rights is now. Join us: https://t.co/ku5mCNii8z #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/6JpAJ5ZqnL — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) April 19, 2022

As reported by Revolt, Henson went on to expand on those facts.

“If you’re with your girlfriends, there’s a good chance that one of ya’ll has had an abortion. And we gotta talk about this,” Henson continued. “There’s way too much shame and stigma around abortion and I’m over it. Real facts. We all deserve to own our own bodies and decide the course of our own lives.”

Henson’s comments come amid news that the Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, could be overturned.

“The court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion and meanwhile, anti-abortion groups and politicians are gearing up for a nationwide ban,” Planned Parenthood said on Twitter.

Hear more from Henson about the issue via the clip below.