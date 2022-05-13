‘Tambo and Bones’ – A Roaring World Premiere at Kirk Douglas Theatre

*The Los Angeles season of live theater returns to white-hot productions and explosive performances. Dave Harris’ world premiere of “Tambo and Bones” is no exception. EURweb has anticipated it’s opening since the Ojai Playwrights Festival of 2019 where we witnessed a provocative and entertaining staged reading.

The words jump off the pages, the characters leap into our hearts, scramble our brains and rattle our belief systems as the clever concepts of this brilliant playwright tickle our intellectual fancies. “Tambo and Bones” takes a basic Minstrel show format and then obliterates the genre into fast-paced scenes and situations that poke fun at the ridiculous limitations and expectations placed on those whose spirits are bound by a reality that they can only foresee singing, dancing and rapping their way out of.

Audiences are lured into understanding the depth of the parodies and the socio-political undertones of the text. “Tambo and Bones” is undeniable in its entertainment value.

W. Tré Davis and Tyler Fauntleroy are solid actors who deliver each dramatic moment, each comedic beat and every rapped phrase with superstar precision.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Baker, Shop Owner (Chamille Weddington) on Mission to Inspire Young Entrepreneurs | WATCH

Taylor Reynolds’ direction reeks of one who has lived many lives and guides her cast through the complex layers of this satirical masterpiece. Tambo and Bones are fictional characters who must decide what is the price of their soul and what is the value of their dreams, when society is the ultimate appraiser.

Young folks who claim to be “woke,” this is your show. Mature folks who believe that young folks are “sleep,” this is your show. Folks who enjoy an intriguing night at the theatre, oh yeah, this is your show. There will be good conversation after this one and you may have to see it twice.

“Tambo and Bones” is currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, CA through May 29, 2022.

It is presented by The Center Theatre Group and Playwrights Productions. For tickets and info visit: https://www.centertheatregroup.org/

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a journalist, screenwriter & entertainer and V.P. of Business Development & Special Projects for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. She also has a Masters in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]