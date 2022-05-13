‘Sneakerella’ Star Talks Learning Shoe Design | Watch

“Sneakerella” is the new Disney+ film starring Chosen Jacobs premiering today!

Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, “Sneakerella” is a contemporary twist on the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale, with a dose of music.

Jacobs portrays El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. But, of course, his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers don’t understand his bigger dreams.When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley), sparks fly as they bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers.

Jacobs talked to EUR about the twist on the usual Cinderella fairy tale and what he learned about shoe design.

“This role is a gift,” said Jacobs, “to be able to come into such a beautiful story that has passed through the generations like “Cinderella.” But to be able to add a twist to it with these beautiful songs and awesome dance numbers combined with the beauty of sneaker culture allowed me to pull everything in my toolbox out and add it to one movie.”

As far as being a sneaker-head, Jacobs said El has him beat when it comes to his dedication to sneakers. Jacobs said that he’s a dedicated Nike Air Force One guy. “I keep about three or four pairs in my crib at all times. I keep them on rotation.”

Jacobs says working on “Sneakerella” gave him a greater appreciation of the manufacturing side of footwear. “As a buyer, you don’t spend much time thinking about what went into the design of a shoe,” said Jacobs. “Someone put that sole together. Someone chooses the laces, the body, the shape; all these beautiful ideas went into something that I am walking in. I think that’s special. You are living in art. It’s living art.”

“Sneakerella” also stars Devyn Nekoda, Bryan Terrell Clark, Kolton Stewart, Hayward Leach, Juan Chioran, Robyn Alomar, and Yvonne Senat Jones.

The Disney+ original movie “Sneakerella” premieres on Friday, May 13th only on Disney+.