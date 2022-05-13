Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

Doctor Claims Megan Thee Stallion’s Injury Caused By Glass Not Gunshots

By Ny MaGee
0

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion via Twitter

*Megan Thee Stallion is once again being accused of lying about the circumstances surrounding her allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez

A portion of a LAPD report of the incident has leaked online, via Mob Radio, and it seems to imply that the Houston rapper was “treated by Dr. Lofferedo for lacerations to her left foot” at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following the alleged shooting in 2020, MadameNoire reports.

The screenshot of the “Continuation Sheet” notes that “Dr. Lofferedo confirmed laceration due to stepping on glass.”

Megan has maintained that Tory shot at her feet during an argument and TMZ posted photos of her injuries.  

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Developing Netflix Series Based On Her Life

As we reported … Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan back in July 2020 as she exited the SUV they were riding in together. Many social media users believe Megan lied about being shot,  and this latest document leak has them convinced that her foot injury was a result of broken glass on the ground and not because she was shot. 

As reported by MadameNoire, the medical report noted that Megan “initially thought she stepped in glass.”

Here’s more from the outlet:

The document seemingly confirmed that Megan was, in fact, shot in her lower extremities. It stated that during the rapper’s medical treatment that night, “the bullet fragment was identified and successfully removed” on her right side.The document further detailed that Megan had a soft tissue wound on the left side. 

While there was “no exposed bone or major neurovascular structures or tendons,” the report noted that bullet fragments were identified, and “two 1 cm fragments were removed from the wound” on the left side. Cedar-Sinai’s account highlighted that “three bullet fragments were saved [and] packaged according to standard protocol and passed off to appropriate authorities.” 

Per the document, “there were tiny fragments of retained missile noted, however deemed too small to attempt retrieval.”

Megan recently clapped back at the haters and naysayers who doubt her version of what happened that night. 

As we previously reported, during her recent conversation with Gayle King, Megan addressed the shooting. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the incident. Several of his fans take issue with Meg being able to discuss the case publicly, while he has been prohibited by a judge from speaking on it.

“Crazy how Meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation,” one hater tweeted after the Gayle King interview. To which Megan responded: “So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks … but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw? F*CK YALL.”

Megan explained to Gayle King why she initially lied to the police about the shooting. Watch the clip below.

Previous articleMariah Carey Reportedly Drops $5.65 Million on Colonial Estate in Atlanta
Next articleThe United States is in a maternal health crisis, Goldman Sachs wants to change that
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO