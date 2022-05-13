Doctor Claims Megan Thee Stallion’s Injury Caused By Glass Not Gunshots

*Megan Thee Stallion is once again being accused of lying about the circumstances surrounding her allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez.

A portion of a LAPD report of the incident has leaked online, via Mob Radio, and it seems to imply that the Houston rapper was “treated by Dr. Lofferedo for lacerations to her left foot” at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following the alleged shooting in 2020, MadameNoire reports.

The screenshot of the “Continuation Sheet” notes that “Dr. Lofferedo confirmed laceration due to stepping on glass.”

Megan has maintained that Tory shot at her feet during an argument and TMZ posted photos of her injuries.

As we reported … Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan back in July 2020 as she exited the SUV they were riding in together. Many social media users believe Megan lied about being shot, and this latest document leak has them convinced that her foot injury was a result of broken glass on the ground and not because she was shot.

As reported by MadameNoire, the medical report noted that Megan “initially thought she stepped in glass.”

The document seemingly confirmed that Megan was, in fact, shot in her lower extremities. It stated that during the rapper’s medical treatment that night, “the bullet fragment was identified and successfully removed” on her right side.The document further detailed that Megan had a soft tissue wound on the left side.

While there was “no exposed bone or major neurovascular structures or tendons,” the report noted that bullet fragments were identified, and “two 1 cm fragments were removed from the wound” on the left side. Cedar-Sinai’s account highlighted that “three bullet fragments were saved [and] packaged according to standard protocol and passed off to appropriate authorities.”

Per the document, “there were tiny fragments of retained missile noted, however deemed too small to attempt retrieval.”

Megan recently clapped back at the haters and naysayers who doubt her version of what happened that night.

As we previously reported, during her recent conversation with Gayle King, Megan addressed the shooting. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge related to the incident. Several of his fans take issue with Meg being able to discuss the case publicly, while he has been prohibited by a judge from speaking on it.

“Crazy how Meg gets to speak on whomever platform or song about the situation but tory or he goes to jail being its still an open investigation,” one hater tweeted after the Gayle King interview. To which Megan responded: “So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks … but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw? F*CK YALL.”

Megan explained to Gayle King why she initially lied to the police about the shooting. Watch the clip below.