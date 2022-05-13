Jamal Bryant’s Fire and Brimstone Sermon Over Kevin Samuels is Causing Backlash | WATCH

*Lord have mercy! Kevin Samuels’ words continue to resonate with people even far after his death! Even New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s pastor, #JamalBryant, has something to say. In a recent clip from a sermon going around, Bryant called out Kevin for comments about women over 35 and pointed out that the relationship expert’s family allegedly had to create a GoFundMe account to pay for his homegoing service. The gofund me is unverified.

As you can imagine, Pastor Bryant’s sermon is not going over very well with everyone. For instance, entertainer Omarion is speaking his mind: It’s sad when people can’t respect “the family” after losing a loved one.” “He’s no longer here. Why add insult to injury? What about the people that loved him- like his mom” Omarion adds: “They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views, he didn’t kill anybody. We all need to have more compassion. This why I don’t attend these “fake” places of worship. Respectfully ✨🙏🏾.”

Comedian Jess Hilarious is putting ‘ her hilarious two cents in as well:

“Jamal it’s so much sh*t that can be said about yo _____ ass too, so relax yourself and repent while you can.”

