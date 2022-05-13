Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeSpiritBlack Church
Black Church

Jamal Bryant’s Fire and Brimstone Sermon Over Kevin Samuels is Causing Backlash | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jamal Bryant (screenshot)
Jamal Bryant (screenshot)

*Lord have mercy! Kevin Samuels’ words continue to resonate with people even far after his death! Even New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s pastor, #JamalBryant, has something to say. In a recent clip from a sermon going around, Bryant called out Kevin for comments about women over 35 and pointed out that the relationship expert’s family allegedly had to create a GoFundMe account to pay for his homegoing service. The gofund me is unverified.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: First Look at Peacock’s ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

As you can imagine, Pastor Bryant’s sermon is not going over very well with everyone. For instance, entertainer Omarion is speaking his mind: It’s sad when people can’t respect “the family” after losing a loved one.” “He’s no longer here. Why add insult to injury? What about the people that loved him- like his mom” Omarion adds: “They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views, he didn’t kill anybody. We all need to have more compassion. This why I don’t attend these “fake” places of worship. Respectfully ✨🙏🏾.”

Comedian Jess Hilarious is putting ‘ her hilarious two cents in as well:

“Jamal it’s so much sh*t that can be said about yo _____ ass too, so relax yourself and repent while you can.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Alfonso Ribeiro Rejects Requests From Fans Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleKathy Barnette: Surging GOP Candidate Has History of Bigoted Statements Against Gays, Muslims | VIDEOs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO