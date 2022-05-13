Ashley Graham Says Life With Son & Infant Twins Is ‘Fun Chaos At Its Best’ | WATCH

*Ashley Graham is a proud mom of three kids under three! She and her husband Justin Ervin have a 2-year-old son Isaac, and she just gave birth to twin boys Roman and Malachi four months ago. Her exclusive comments about motherhood to Access Hollywood are below!

“I feel really good. I feel like I’m getting stronger every day. I feel like [in a] postpartum world, you feel like, maybe, you might be suck in it…I feel so blessed to have such amazing, healthy boys, and Justin’s such an amazing support as well. It feels like fun chaos at its best.”

