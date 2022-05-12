T.I. Wants to Know ‘Why the KKK Ain’t Been Hit’ with RICO Case

*T.I. has spoken out about the 88-page indictment against rappers Young Thug and Gunna, along with over two dozen people associated with Young Slime Life (YSL).

We previously reported, via Hollywood Unlocked, that journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV revealed Monday (May 9), that Young Thug and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL.”

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, T.I. asked why the Ku Klux Klan hasn’t been hot with a RICO case (i.e. the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

“Why the KKK ain’t been hit wit a RICO…” T.I. asked in the post, to which radio personality Ebro Darden noted that the KKK operates in areas “where they control those handing them out.”

Young Thug, 30, (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna is charged with one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

One YSL rapper, Yak Gotti, is accused with four other people of the killing of Donovan Thomas Jr., according to Yahoo.

Three other alleged YSL members are said to be behind the attempted murder of rapper YFN Lucci, who was stabbed in jail after he was indicted on a murder charge, XXL reports.