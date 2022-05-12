Lexi Underwood On Portraying a Girl Boss Princess in ‘Sneakerella’ | Watch

The new Disney+ film “Sneakerella” brings all your sneaker-head dreams to life, wrapped in a Cinderella-themed bow!

The retelling of this classic fairy tale stars Lexi Underwood as “Kira King.” The fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley). Kira accidentally meets El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.

Underwood has been all over your screens the last few years. The eighteen-year-old starred in the Emmy-nominated 2020 Hulu limited series, “Little Fires Everywhere” alongside Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. And as Malia Obama alongside Viola Davis in Showtime’s new series “The First Lady.”

EUR caught up with Underwood as she shared what is special about the role of “Kira” and why her character’s astrological sign has to be a Virgo or Capricorn.

“What I love about Kira is that she’s smart, she’s relatable. She’s passionate, creative, and driven. She’s a mogul and a boss in every sense of the word,” said Underwood. “She’s making her own lane in an industry that until recent years has been primarily male-dominated. That’s important to see. What I love about the story is that it centers on themes of fate and community. Of passion, love, and of course, sneakers. It’s set in New York and it’s a very timely reimagining of a fairy tale we all know and love.”

With all that girl boss energy moving around both the character of Kira and Underwood, what astrological sign would Kira be?

“Honestly, I want to say Virgo because of me, but she might be a Capricorn. One of the two, she’s definitely an earth sign. Only an earth sign would be that persistent and driven.”

The Disney+ original movie “Sneakerella” premieres on Friday, May 13th only on Disney+.