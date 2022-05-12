Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeMusicHip Hop
Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar Uses Deep Fake to Transform Into Kanye, Nipsey Hussle | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar / YouTube screenshot

*Kendrick Lamar on Sunday night (May 8) dropped the visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” which samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic record “I Want You,” and the rapper uses deep fake technology to transform into several famous Black men. 

Here’s more from VIBE:

Throughout the video, directed by K. Dot himself and Dave Free, Lamar takes the form of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. While portraying the fallen Crenshaw rapper, Lamar shared a heartfelt verse from Hussle’s point of view, reflecting on death and legacy.

Watch the music video below. 

READ MORE: Delaware State Women’s Lacrosse Team Feels it was Racially Profiled by Georgia Police | WATCH

According to the report, the deep fake technology used for the music video was provided by DEEP VOODOO.

Meanwhile, after a five-year album hiatus, Lamar is set to drop “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” on Friday (May 13). The 14-time Grammy winner unveiled the cover art for his fifth studio album on Instagram and it features the rapper, his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two kids — see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

Lamar had this to say about this high school sweetheart in a 2014 New York Times Magazine, saying “She’s been here since day one.”

“Everybody that’s been around me has been around since day one and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody,” Lamar added. “People that have been by your side – you’re supposed to honor that.”

Previous articleSteven Ivory: My New Hero is a Horse
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO