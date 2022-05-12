Kendrick Lamar Uses Deep Fake to Transform Into Kanye, Nipsey Hussle | WATCH

*Kendrick Lamar on Sunday night (May 8) dropped the visuals for “The Heart Part 5,” which samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic record “I Want You,” and the rapper uses deep fake technology to transform into several famous Black men.

Throughout the video, directed by K. Dot himself and Dave Free, Lamar takes the form of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. While portraying the fallen Crenshaw rapper, Lamar shared a heartfelt verse from Hussle’s point of view, reflecting on death and legacy.

According to the report, the deep fake technology used for the music video was provided by DEEP VOODOO.

Meanwhile, after a five-year album hiatus, Lamar is set to drop “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” on Friday (May 13). The 14-time Grammy winner unveiled the cover art for his fifth studio album on Instagram and it features the rapper, his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two kids — see below.

Lamar had this to say about this high school sweetheart in a 2014 New York Times Magazine, saying “She’s been here since day one.”

“Everybody that’s been around me has been around since day one and I can’t change that. I don’t change for nobody,” Lamar added. “People that have been by your side – you’re supposed to honor that.”