Thursday, May 12, 2022
Gunna Racketeering Update: Rapper Denied Bond: Report

By Fisher Jack
Gunna (Free Gunna) - Instagram
Gunna – Instagram

*According to #11Alive Gunna was denied bail on Wednesday morning after being detained on a racketeering charge on May 11th. Gunna is one of 28 people included in the Fulton County district attorney’s indictment as suspected gang members.

Gunna, is an Atlanta native and is accused of being a member of the Young Slime Life gang. Young Thug was detained on a similar charge and stands accused of being the head of YSL.

Gunna is also charged with “criminal street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana, and theft through receiving stolen property” in addition to the RICO offense.

The indictment also includes lyrics from music videos, including Gunna’s track “Take it to Trial”. This story is still developing. *Do you think Gunna can beat this case?

Fisher Jack

