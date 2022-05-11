Young Thug’s Father Comes to His Defense: ‘I’m Gonna Fight for Him’ | WATCH

*As we previously reported, rapper Young Thug was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail Monday as he’s being accused of being the leader of a prominent Georgia gang, Young Slime Life, records show. He’s also among 28 people listed in an 88-page indictment filed on Sunday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Jail records reveal that Thug, real name, Jeffery Lamar Williams, is facing a gang activity charge from 2018 and a 2013 charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Young Thug is currently being held without bond. His fellow collaborator, rapper Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, is also listed in the indictment. He’s facing similar charges and is listed as an associate of the Young Slime Life Gang.

Speaking on Young Thug’s arrest, his father tells Channel 2 Action News that his son is getting blamed for something he didn’t do. Jeffrey Williams Sr. said he thinks his son has unfairly been linked to numerous crimes. He said that YSL is a business and a record label, not a criminal street gang. He said no matter what, he will defend his son. “I’m gonna fight for him to the end,” Williams told the local outlet. “I’m his father. That’s what I do.” Aside from that, Young Thug’s father agrees that the violence in Atlanta has to stop: “I want any parent that has lost a child to the street violence, any parent that wants to join in marching on street violence because these are our kids. These are our kids out here. That’s been misled,” Jeffrey Williams Sr. said.

WATCH Young Thug’s first court appearance since his arrest, below.