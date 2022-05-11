Vivica A. Fox Calls Death of Kevin Samuels ‘Karma’ | VIDEO

*Vivica A. Fox has weighed in on the untimely passing of controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels.

Fox said in a new episode of “Fox Soul” that his death is “karma” for having “insulted” Black women “on a consistent basis,” HotNewHipHop reports.

“This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He really was. I didn’t find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African-American women on a consistent basis,” she said.

Fox continued: “I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world. That when karma comes knocking at your door, she mind not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality, rest in peace.”

Her comments come after T.I. clapped back at critics of Samuels. The rapper took to social media to drop a video of himself defending the self-described relationship guru.

On Saturday (May 7), Tip hopped on his Instagram Live to address the haters who said “Kevin Samuels wasn’t doing good in the community.”

“The sh*t is f*cking a travesty of justice,” the rapper-turned-comedian said. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

“Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya,” T.I. continued. “That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

“I want to see who the f*ck [wants] to say something to me, while I’m still alive,” he concluded.

An official cause of death has not been revealed for Samuels.