Vivica A. Fox Calls Death of Kevin Samuels ‘Karma’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Vivica A. Fox on stage
Vivica A. Fox / Getty

*Vivica A. Fox has weighed in on the untimely passing of controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels

Fox said in a new episode of “Fox Soul” that his death is “karma” for having “insulted” Black women “on a consistent basis,”  HotNewHipHop reports. 

“This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion. He really was. I didn’t find anything about him to be healing. He insulted African-American women on a consistent basis,” she said.

Fox continued: “I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world. That when karma comes knocking at your door, she mind not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality, rest in peace.”

Watch her full commentary via the Instagram video above.

Her comments come after T.I. clapped back at critics of Samuels. The rapper took to social media to drop a video of himself defending the self-described relationship guru. 

On Saturday (May 7), Tip hopped on his Instagram Live to address the haters who said “Kevin Samuels wasn’t doing good in the community.”

Kevin Samuels via Facebook
Kevin Samuels – Facebook

“The sh*t is f*cking a travesty of justice,” the rapper-turned-comedian said. “I can’t stand it, I can’t stand it. I ain’t gon’ let y’all bully this dead man. We gon’ let this man rest in peace.”

“Whatever he did, he did it and [he’s] gone. He got away with it, fuck ya,” T.I. continued. “That’s between him and God. Him and the Lord gon’ have to deal with it. You ain’t got no heaven or hell to put him in.”

“I want to see who the f*ck [wants] to say something to me, while I’m still alive,” he concluded.

An official cause of death has not been revealed for Samuels. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

