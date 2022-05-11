THE REAL: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Addresses Rumors She’s Joining ‘RHOA’ Cast | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, May 11th co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins addresses the online rumors that she’s joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” with guest Kenya Moore, one of the stars of the hit reality series. Jeannie shares, “That was a complete rumor that got made up.”

Loni Love:

Well, you know, there were rumors that a girl named Jeannie Mai was going to be on The Real Housewives.

Kenya Moore:

Yes! I heard that rumor too! Taking Kandi’s place, I did hear that.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

That was crazy. I literally was just over here having a baby and I’m hearing these rumors, I was like, ‘Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that’s a full-time job.’

Kenya Moore

Girl, you would make an excellent housewife. You could come on as my friend.

Loni Love:

Oh, we could make this happen.

Kenya Moore:

I love you! I live for you!

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

Thank you and I love you ladies too. I love all you ladies, but no, that is literally, do you know when they say where’s there’s smoke, there’s fire? That was a complete rumor. I haven’t talked to one person, my people haven’t talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumor that got made up.

Kenya Moore

Maybe you should start the rumor and make it true?

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

That’s a full-time job, sis. I don’t know how to handle that.

Kenya Moore

You can handle it.

Loni Love:

But you know sometimes I think it’s about having a reboot and refresh.

Kenya Moore:

Yes, she would make a great new player.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

Guys! I’m over here being a mom. I’m going to leave it to you guys because you do it well.

Kenya Moore:

Is the door closed?

Jeannie Mai Jenkins:

The door is closed. It’s sealed. There wasn’t a door to begin with. It was a wall. There is no door. No, and I say that, just because it’s a lot of work. And even knowing Garcelle, I always ask her, ‘How do you get your mind in the place of going in to shoot and you’re not ready for what might come at you? And she tells me too, it’s a full-time job.

source: The Real