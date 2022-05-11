Mike Tyson Won’t Face Charges for Punching Man Who ‘Bothered’ Him on Plane

*Well, that was a close one! According to @apnews, Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges after putting his champion hands on an airplane passenger (Melvin Townsend lll) in April. As previously reported, Mike was captured on video punching the man several times in the head.

At the time, it was unclear why the man got a lil’ beat down, but Mike’s representation stated that the passenger was aggressive and consistently disturbing Mike—even after the boxer asked to be left alone.

On Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced that the case was closed.

Additionally, they’ve decided not to charge Mike due to “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

Apparently, both Mike and the alleged victim have asked for charges not to be filed.

“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

