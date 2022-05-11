Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Mike Tyson Won’t Face Charges for Punching Man Who ‘Bothered’ Him on Plane

By Fisher Jack
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson speaks with Mario Lopez at Capital One Podcast Studio during the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards Presented by Capital One at the iHeartRadio Theater LA on January 18, 2019 in Burbank, California.
(Jan. 17, 2019 – Source: RICH POLK/Getty Images North America)

*Well, that was a close one! According to @apnews, Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges after putting his champion hands on an airplane passenger (Melvin Townsend lll) in April. As previously reported, Mike was captured on video punching the man several times in the head.

At the time, it was unclear why the man got a lil’ beat down, but Mike’s representation stated that the passenger was aggressive and consistently disturbing Mike—even after the boxer asked to be left alone.

On Tuesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced that the case was closed.

Additionally, they’ve decided not to charge Mike due to “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

Mike Tyson pllane victim - TMZ - 457be684e66e409aa220d3109d2935ae_md
Melvin Townsend lll – the man who ‘annoyed’ Mike Tyson on plane

Apparently, both Mike and the alleged victim have asked for charges not to be filed.

“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Fisher Jack

