Wednesday, May 11, 2022
LA Focus’ 24th First Ladies High Tea honoring Loretta Devine, Cookie Johnson & More! | PHOTOs

By Fisher Jack
LA Focus High Tea 22 - Event co-hosts Wendy Raquel Robinson and Apostle Beverly “BAM” Crawford
*(Los Angeles, CA) — Lisa Collins, publisher of L.A. Focus and founder of the First Ladies High Tea hosted the L.A. Focus 24th Annual First Ladies High Tea with presenting sponsor the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the County of Los Angeles, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel was a grand time!

Co-hosts,  Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game, Insecure, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story) and Apostle Beverly “BAM” Crawford, Pastor, Bible Enrichment Fellowship International Church kept the event moving and in a joyful mood.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Female Secretaries of State on Defending Democracy, Civics and More

LA Focus High Tea 22 – L-R Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Congresswoman Karen Bass and actress Wendy Raquel Robinson

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Loretta Devine received the Legacy Award; Cookie Johnson, NY Times bestselling author, founder of CJ, a premium denim line, and wife to Earvin “Magic” Johnson received the Spirit Award; renowned Dr. Jerry Abraham, a visionary leader in increasing vaccination rates for the most vulnerable received the CDPH Community Award; and LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill received the Corporate Award.

LA Focus High Tea 22 - l-r Mark Ridley-Thomas, Cynthia McClain-Hill, LADWP Board President and Robert Sausado, CEO & President of Community Build, Inc.
L.A. Focus First Ladies High Tea proudly saluted the 2022 first ladies’ honorees: Karen Brown of Liberty Baptist Church & Judson Baptist Church, Adrienne Dixon of Center of Hope L.A., Wendy Howlett of Blessed Family Covenant, and Teresa Pleasant of Christ Second Baptist Church for their service to the community and the work they do in their respective churches.

The featured performances 4x Stellar Award-winning artist Kurt Carr and gospel great Kathy Taylor transformed the packed house into a church atmosphere.

LA Focus High Tea 22 - L-R Cookie Johnson, Lisa Collins, and actress Angela Lewis starring in FX’s hit show Snowfall
Special guest appearances by actress Angela Lewis starring in FX’s hit show Snowfall, actor Richard Roundtree, Congresswoman Karen BassL.A. County Supervisor Holly J. MitchellState Senator Sydney Kamlager, and L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price and Omarosa Manigault Newman who is the First Lady at Mr. Calvary Church in Jacksonville, Florida made a special guest appearance.

One of the afternoon’s highlights was the announcement of the winners of the L.A. Focus Annual Essay Contest. Open to girls 16-18, five winners received monetary awards to be used to further their education. This year’s essay theme was “Rising Above the Noise.”

L-R: Dr. Jerry Abraham, Lisa Collins, and Robert Sausado, CEO/President of Community Build, Inc.
The Afternoon Tea event hosted 700+ plus attendees that were served a traditional Afternoon Tea Menu. Other sponsors included Union Bank, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Black Leadership Aids Crisis Coalition (BLACC), and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power.

###

About First Ladies High Tea
Founded in 1998, this afternoon tea is a red-carpet affair for the Who’s Who of women in the church and the Black community, featuring celebrity guests, community leaders, and honorees that has become an annual tradition.  In the twenty-plus years since its inception, the tea has served to inspire, women, both young and old, to join forces and create a movement of service towards each other, the communities in which they live and to God, while also providing scholarships to at-risk youth and galvanizing the faith community around critical issues that are impacting it. Past honorees include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Oscar Nominee Cicely Tyson, former LA County Supervisor Yvonne Burke, renowned vocalist Nancy Wilson, gospel recording duo Mary Mary, TV One founder Cathy Hughes, actor/activist Hill Harper and, to name a few.

About L.A. Focus and Lisa Collins
Founded in 1995, L.A. focus Newspaper–which boasts a readership of 120,000+ provides coverage that mirrors the concerns and issues facing the African American community, reflecting the importance of the church as both its heart and cornerstone. In addition to traditional circulation stops, L.A. Focus gets to the heart of the African American Community via its strongest institution: the church, with distribution in more than 350 churches.

Lisa Collins is the founder and publisher of L.A. Focus Newspaper, a syndicated columnist, writer and former Billboard Magazine columnist. A Los Angeles native, Collins is passionate about her goal of equipping Black Angelenos with information and resources enough to make better choices in their lives and showcasing the church as a critical component in community empowerment.

Additionally, Ms. Collins serves as a consultant to churches and faith leaders on a wide range of topics from the media to event promotion and civic involvement. She has also consulted with corporations looking to expand their faith outreach. Past and current clients include Metro, the Clippers Arena Project, the California Department of Public Health, L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, State Senator Sydney Kamlager, Dakota Communications, Black Voice Media, and Newsom for Governor and Kathy Taylor.
source: ESP Public Relations

Fisher Jack

