How to Prevent Being a Victim of Sextortion

*The FBI defines sextortion as a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money.

KJK also notes that sextortion is a form of extortion and can also be called “blackmailing” or “catfishing.” Per the outlet, some common examples of sextortion include:

A victim sends a nude photo to a person they meet on a dating app like Tinder or Grindr and that person threatens to release the photo if the victim does not pay them money.

A victim video chats with a person they met on Facebook in an intimate state. The person they met on Facebook claims their webcam is broken

A sextortionist hacks a victim’s webcam while they are on a pornography site and records them.

A sextortionist hacks a victim’s cloud-based storage system, app like Snapchat , or social account and threatens to release intimate content.

A person who has or had a close intimate relationship with a victim threatens to release their private content. (Note that when a partner releases private content, this is also considered revenge porn. The added aspect of blackmail makes revenge porn a form of sextortion)

So, what do you do when you’re a victim of a sextortionist, and how can you prevent it? Check out the following tips below via KJK.

STOP TALKING TO THE PERSON EXTORTING YOU

The best thing a victim of sextortion can do is cease communication with the sextortionist.

PRESERVE ALL EVIDENCE

A victim should take screenshots of all conversations and social profiles related to a sextortionist, including information related to wire transfers.

DO NOT SEND MONEY

Under no circumstance should a victim send a sextortionist money. Yielding to threats will lead to more monetary demands.

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY

If you are being threatened, you should immediately contact an attorney. An attorney can potentially help a victim trace and identify the identity of their attacker.

HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF FROM BECOMING A VICTIM OF SEXTORTION?

REVIEW SOCIAL ACCOUNTS BEFORE ACCEPTING FRIEND REQUESTS FROM STRANGERS DON’T SHARE PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH PEOPLE YOU JUST MET ONLINE DON’T TRUST PEOPLE YOU MEET ONLINE IF YOU FIND YOURSELF IN AN UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION, STOP AND THINK BEFORE YOU REACT PUT A BLOCK ON YOUR WEBCAM REMEMBER THAT ALL ONLINE ACTIVITIES CAN BE MONITORED- BE THOUGHTFUL

