How to Prevent Being a Victim of Sextortion

*The FBI defines sextortion as a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money.
KJK also notes that sextortion is a form of extortion and can also be called “blackmailing” or “catfishing.” Per the outlet, some common examples of sextortion include:
- A victim sends a nude photo to a person they meet on a dating app like Tinder or Grindr and that person threatens to release the photo if the victim does not pay them money.
- A victim video chats with a person they met on Facebook in an intimate state. The person they met on Facebook claims their webcam is broken
- A sextortionist hacks a victim’s webcam while they are on a pornography site and records them.
- A sextortionist hacks a victim’s cloud-based storage system, app like Snapchat, or social account and threatens to release intimate content.
- A person who has or had a close intimate relationship with a victim threatens to release their private content. (Note that when a partner releases private content, this is also considered revenge porn. The added aspect of blackmail makes revenge porn a form of sextortion)
So, what do you do when you’re a victim of a sextortionist, and how can you prevent it? Check out the following tips below via KJK.
- STOP TALKING TO THE PERSON EXTORTING YOU
The best thing a victim of sextortion can do is cease communication with the sextortionist.
- PRESERVE ALL EVIDENCE
A victim should take screenshots of all conversations and social profiles related to a sextortionist, including information related to wire transfers.
- DO NOT SEND MONEY
Under no circumstance should a victim send a sextortionist money. Yielding to threats will lead to more monetary demands.
- CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY
If you are being threatened, you should immediately contact an attorney. An attorney can potentially help a victim trace and identify the identity of their attacker.
HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF FROM BECOMING A VICTIM OF SEXTORTION?
- REVIEW SOCIAL ACCOUNTS BEFORE ACCEPTING FRIEND REQUESTS FROM STRANGERS
- DON’T SHARE PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH PEOPLE YOU JUST MET ONLINE
- DON’T TRUST PEOPLE YOU MEET ONLINE
- IF YOU FIND YOURSELF IN AN UNCOMFORTABLE SITUATION, STOP AND THINK BEFORE YOU REACT
- PUT A BLOCK ON YOUR WEBCAM
- REMEMBER THAT ALL ONLINE ACTIVITIES CAN BE MONITORED- BE THOUGHTFUL
