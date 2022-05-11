Grace Christian Academy Reacts to Racist Student’s KKK Viral Video

*Officials at Grace Christian Academy in Tennessee are taking ‘disciplinary steps’ after a video shared on social media showed a student wearing a white KKK hood while shouting a racial slur.

The minute-long video was posted Wednesday to a since-deleted Twitter account and obtained by WBIR. The clip shows the hooded student being asked by someone off camera, “Who do we hate?” Per the report, the n-word is shouted in response. Throughout the video, people off camera are heard laughing.

Tony Pointer, the head of the school, called the video “extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing.”

NEW: GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY in KNOXVILLE says it's taking "appropriate disciplinary steps" after a video of students we're told are baseball players on campus wearing a kkk hood & being wildly racist

Officials with Grace Christian Academy said they met with all the students involved immediately after they learned about the video. It’s unclear what disciplinary steps were taken.

The academy’s Facebook account posted the following message from the Head of School Dr. Tony Pointer:

GCA Family,

Immediately upon being made aware of an extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing video yesterday afternoon that violates everything we value, the administration of Grace Christian Academy has taken swift action to meet with all students involved. Severe disciplinary action has been issued as GCA does not condone this behavior or any form of racism. We will continue to seek truth and enact appropriate discipline.

What we have witnessed in the last 24 hours is in no way consistent with the mission and core values of GCA. We are doing everything possible to ensure the physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being of all our students and staff. Teachers and trained professionals will be available to speak with GCA students or families tomorrow if desired. We covet your prayers and appreciate your partnership in ministry.

Grace Christian Academy’s 80-page handbook notes that verbal, visual and social media bullying is covered in its harassment policy.

“Grace Christian Academy is committed to providing an environment in which every student is treated as an image-bearer of God,” the handbook said. “Conduct, whether intentional or unintentional, that subjects another student to unwanted attention, comments or actions because of race, national origin, sex, physical characteristics or disability, robs the student of dignity and is not permitted.”

The harassment policy specifies that reports of harassment will “be given serious consideration and investigated thoroughly in a prompt and confidential manner.”

The policy states that students in violation can face disciplinary actions such as dismissal.