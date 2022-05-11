BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Denies Misusing Donations | VIDEO

*Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors recently denied accusations that she has misused organization funds.

BLM has raised nearly $100 million since 2020 when donations began flooding in amid racial justice riots after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“On paper, it looks crazy,” Cullors told the Associated Press. “We use this term in our movement a lot, which is we’re building the plane while flying it. I don’t believe in that anymore. The only regret I have with BLM is wishing that we could have paused for one to two years, to just not do any work and just focus on the infrastructure.”

READ MORE: Former BLM Leader Patrisse Cullors Slams ‘Racist’ Report on $6M Mansion

BLM has been catching heat lately over how the organization and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation are spending the funds.

Most recently Cullors caught heat after over the $6 million that BLMGNF allegedly funneled to a nonprofit founded by Khan-Cullors’s wife, Janaya Khan, to buy a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto. The compound is said to be a “transfeminist, queer affirming space politically aligned with supporting Black liberation work across Canada” for Black artists and content creators.

“We really wanted to make sure that the global network foundation had an asset that wasn’t just financial resources…and we understood that not many Black-led organizations have property. They don’t own their property,” the self-proclaimed Marxist told the AP.

Cullors has also denied accusations that she misused funds to purchase at least four houses totaling $3.2 million.

“The idea that (the foundation) received millions of dollars and then I hid those dollars in my bank account is absolutely false,” she said. “That’s a false narrative. It’s impacted me personally and professionally, that people would accuse me of stealing from Black people.”

After the national Black Lives Matter foundation announced that it has raised more than $90 million dollars in 2020, Cullors said she was surprised by the public’s negative reaction, and many supporters suspected BLM of funny business, per the report.

“I thought practicing radical transparency with Black people would have been received well,” she said. “What was unhelpful about releasing it was not getting enough people allying with us about it. We weren’t the only organization to receive millions of dollars.”

According to the national Black Lives Matter foundation, millions have been donated to local organizations and local Black Lives Matter chapters, CBS News reported.