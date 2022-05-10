Tuesday, May 10, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Young Thug & Gunna Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Atlanta

By Fisher Jack
0

Young Thug
Young Thug

*Young Thug and Gunna have been arrested on RICO charges.

On Monday night (May 9), journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV reported that he (Young Thug) and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL (Young Slime Life) is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang,” reports Seiden.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stevie J Apologizes to Estranged Wife Faith Evans in Mother’s Day Post

Wait. There’s more …

Young Thug, 30, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody at his home in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood.

The rapper is charged with two counts: conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Prosecutors said he and two others founded Young Slime Life in 2012, and the gang is affiliated with the Bloods.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel, released a statement to local media outlets saying: “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever.” Young Thug was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Previous articlePackers Shareholder Calls Out Team for Drafting Only Black Players
Next articleAzealia Banks Claims Lady Gaga is Jealous of Nicki Minaj and ‘Has Zero Respect For Black Women’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO