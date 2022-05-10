Young Thug & Gunna Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Atlanta

*Young Thug and Gunna have been arrested on RICO charges.

On Monday night (May 9), journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV reported that he (Young Thug) and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL (Young Slime Life) is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang,” reports Seiden.

Young Thug, 30, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was taken into custody at his home in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood.

The rapper is charged with two counts: conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), and participation in criminal street gang activity.

.@wsbtv photojournalist & @MarkWinneWSB captured this exclusive image of authorities taking @youngthug into custody earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/xkD1P17ajw — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Prosecutors said he and two others founded Young Slime Life in 2012, and the gang is affiliated with the Bloods.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel, released a statement to local media outlets saying: “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever.” Young Thug was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.