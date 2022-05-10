Viola Davis to Star In ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff for HBO Max

*Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” for a spinoff series at HBO Max.

The plot details are mostly under wraps, but per Variety, “sources say the show will build off of Waller’s appearance at the end of the “Suicide Squad” spinoff series “Peacemaker,” ” the outlet writes.

Per The Blast, Waller is described as “a former congressional aide and government agent who is often placed in charge of the Suicide Squad, a semi-secret government-run group of former super villains working in return for amnesty.”

Here’s more from Variety:

SPOILER ALERT: In the Season 1 finale of “Peacemaker,” Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outs her mother publicly for her work with Task Force X, a.k.a the Suicide Squad. Davis made brief cameo appearances in the first and last episodes of the show.

Davis would executive produce the series in addition to starring. Christal Henry would write and executive produce. Henry’s past credits include the hit HBO limited series “Watchmen,” on which she wrote the episode “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” James Gunn would executive produce along with Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Davis previously told Nerd Report that she is ”fascinated by the character,” of Waller.

“I’m fascinated by her. I’m fascinated by her in this world of superhero-ness because she is not a woman that you would expect. I think that she is a massive contradiction. She’s this big powerful black woman, hard, ready to pick up a gun and shoot anyone at will. I’m fascinated in exploring her psychology, just put it that way. And I’m excited to pick up a gun,” she said

Davis currently stars in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady” as Michelle Obama.