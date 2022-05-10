Tuesday, May 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Viola Davis to Star In ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff for HBO Max

By Ny MaGee
0

Viola Davis smiling
Viola Davis – screenshot

*Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” for a spinoff series at HBO Max. 

The plot details are mostly under wraps, but per Variety, “sources say the show will build off of Waller’s appearance at the end of the “Suicide Squad” spinoff series “Peacemaker,” ” the outlet writes. 

Per The Blast, Waller is described as “a former congressional aide and government agent who is often placed in charge of the Suicide Squad, a semi-secret government-run group of former super villains working in return for amnesty.”

READ MORE: Viola Davis Talks Being Inspired by Cecily Tyson, Embracing Her Identity & More| WATCH

Viola Davis on red carpet
Getty

Here’s more from Variety:

SPOILER ALERT: In the Season 1 finale of “Peacemaker,” Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) outs her mother publicly for her work with Task Force X, a.k.a the Suicide Squad. Davis made brief cameo appearances in the first and last episodes of the show.

Davis would executive produce the series in addition to starring. Christal Henry would write and executive produce. Henry’s past credits include the hit HBO limited series “Watchmen,” on which she wrote the episode “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.” James Gunn would executive produce along with Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Davis previously told Nerd Report that she is ”fascinated by the character,” of Waller. 

“I’m fascinated by her. I’m fascinated by her in this world of superhero-ness because she is not a woman that you would expect. I think that she is a massive contradiction. She’s this big powerful black woman, hard, ready to pick up a gun and shoot anyone at will. I’m fascinated in exploring her psychology, just put it that way. And I’m excited to pick up a gun,” she said

Davis currently stars in the Showtime limited series “The First Lady” as Michelle Obama.

Previous articleBlack Female Secretaries of State on Defending Democracy, Civics and More
Next articleDanileigh Opens Up to Angie Martinez About ‘Triggering’ IG Live Fight with DaBaby | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO