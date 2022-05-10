Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
*Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters in December, 13 years after the original film starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington

The first teaser trailer has dropped for James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, which is currently playing in front of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” now in theaters nationwide.

Check out the minute-and-a-half teaser via the YouTube player above. 

Per PEOPLE, this film takes place more than 10 years after the events in the original film and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to the official logline. 

READ MORE: EUR Film Review: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Stops at Nothing

A third “Avatar” film is expected to debut in 2024, a fourth in 2026 and a fifth in 2028. The original Avatar will be re-released in theaters on Sept. 23, according to the report. 

Back in December, producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly that “ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe. I always say that Jim’s movies have universal themes — and really, there’s no more universal theme than family.”

“What we are doing now, from a story standpoint and a world standpoint, is on a much larger scale. That’s both exciting and challenging,” added Landau at the time. “We are putting much more detail, first and foremost, into the performances of the cast, but we’re putting much more detail and diversity into the world that we are creating.”

Cameron also shared with EW his concerns about how the sequels will measure up to the massive success of the original “Avatar” film. 

“The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money? Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money,” Cameron told the publication. “We’re in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters on December 16.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

