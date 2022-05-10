Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ | WATCH

*Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters in December, 13 years after the original film starring Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington.

The first teaser trailer has dropped for James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, which is currently playing in front of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” now in theaters nationwide.

Check out the minute-and-a-half teaser via the YouTube player above.

Per PEOPLE, this film takes place more than 10 years after the events in the original film and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to the official logline.

Check out the brand-new teaser poster for #Avatar: The Way of Water. Experience it only in theaters December 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/S9zu2kirDM — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 9, 2022

A third “Avatar” film is expected to debut in 2024, a fourth in 2026 and a fifth in 2028. The original Avatar will be re-released in theaters on Sept. 23, according to the report.

Back in December, producer Jon Landau told Entertainment Weekly that “ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe. I always say that Jim’s movies have universal themes — and really, there’s no more universal theme than family.”

“What we are doing now, from a story standpoint and a world standpoint, is on a much larger scale. That’s both exciting and challenging,” added Landau at the time. “We are putting much more detail, first and foremost, into the performances of the cast, but we’re putting much more detail and diversity into the world that we are creating.”

Cameron also shared with EW his concerns about how the sequels will measure up to the massive success of the original “Avatar” film.

“The big issue is: Are we going to make any damn money? Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money,” Cameron told the publication. “We’re in a new world post-COVID, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters on December 16.