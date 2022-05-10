Sean Reid Helming Launch of World One TV Streaming Platform

*Atlanta, GA: Hollywood producer Sean Reid is at the helm of World One TV as Co-Founder and President to spearhead a global and diverse platform of over 300 hours of content that focus on pre-existing African American cinema, alongside partners, actor and producer Brian White and entertainment attorney Christopher Brown.

The new subscription streaming service will focus on documentary pieces and feature films by entertainment luminaries Kevin Hart, TD Jakes, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Drake, and Beyonce.

Reid, whose extensive television experience includes management roles at E! News Live, Fox, and the TV Guide Channel and production credits on projects produced by Tyler Perry and Will Packer, has earned him a reputation for combining storylines and technical savvy to his production skills.

“We intend to deliver films and stories that bring African Americans, families and communities together with inspiring images and informative content portrayed by household names, through computers and mobile devices across streaming platforms,” stated Reid. “To educate and broaden our volume of viewers, plans are also underway to expand on streaming original film content through our services,” announced Reid.

World One TV is currently streaming on Roku, Google Play (Android) Samsung Galaxy Store and Amazon Fire Stick. Plans are also underway to develop a World One TV Apple app, scheduled to be launched the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sean Reid | Co-Founder and President

Sean Reid is a producer, director and writer of feature films, documentaries, talk, and variety shows, broadcast news, music specials and animation. In addition to his television background at E! News Live, Fox, the TV Guide Channel, he also served as Vice President of Production for Gas Money Pictures and as Director of Development and Business Development for ANC Productions.

Brian White | Co-Founder and Chief Branding Officer

Veteran actor and producer Brian White has appeared in a number of feature film roles that include Stomp the Yard, The Family Stone, The Game Plan, 12 Rounds, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Good Deeds, The Cabin in the Woods and Dear Frank. White’s television credits include Men of a Certain Age, Beauty and the Beast, and Ambitions and Monogamy.

Christopher Brown | Co-Founder and Chief Administrative Officer

As founder and managing member of the law practice Brown & Rosen LLC, Chris Brown heads the firm’s entertainment group. Brown was instrumental in the BET Networks 2017 production of the three-part miniseries, The New Edition Story and 2018 two-night unfiltered, The Bobby Brown Story and served as Executive Producer of the film, “All Between Us,” starring Tiffany Haddish. Brown’s noteworthy client roster includes Bobby Brown, Yolanda Adams, T-Boz Watkins (TLC), Fred Hammond, Run-DMC, Je’Caryous Johnson, Hi-5, Day 26, Cherie Johnson (Punky Brewster & Family Matters), Le’Andria Johnson, JD Lawrence, Brian Courtney Wilson, Claudia Jordan, television executive, Holly Carter (Preachers of LA & Kingdom Business) and represents the estate of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown. Christopher Brown presently serves as legal consultant for the 2022 two-night Documentary: Bobby Brown and 12-week series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on Entertainment One and A&E Networks.

