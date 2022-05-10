Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Jesse Williams Breaks Internet After Naked Video Leaks of ‘Take Me Out’ Star

By Ny MaGee
Jesse Williams on Broadway
Jesse Williams naked on stage in “Take Me Out”

*Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams is currently starring in the Broadway show “Take Me Out,” and folks are going wild because footage has leaked of him naked on stage.

An audience member snuck pictures and video of a recent performance and allegedly captured a full frontal of Williams during a shower scene of the play. Some fans have suggested that if his acting career fails then he should turn to OnlyFans. 

The play “Take Me Out,” per the New York Post, “tells the story of a gay professional baseball player dealing with coming out to his teammates and in the press,” the outlet writes. 

Check out some reactions to naked Jesse Williams via the Instagram video embedded below.

READ MORE: Jesse Williams Has Monthly Child Support Payments Drastically Reduced

 

Attendees of the Broadway show, which opened last month, are required to put their phones in a sealed Yondr case before the show “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” according to 2nd Stage Theater’s website.

The footage of full-frontal Jesse dropped on the same day he received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

The NSFW site GayBlog.ca appears to be the first to share the video of Williams’ heavy-looking schlong, and the footage damn near broke the internet.

Williams recently admitted that he was “terrified” to let it hang out for the show, “but then I noted that that was what I asked God for,” he said. “I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

