Detroit Drug Dealer Made $2,000 Per Day From Weed Vending Machine at His Home

By Ny MaGee
Marcellus Cornwell
Marcellus Cornwell / image via Twitter

*A Detroit drug dealer has been arrested after authorities discovered he was selling marijuana from a vending machine outside his home. 

Marcellus Cornwell was reportedly earning $2000 a day with his weed vending machine that he operated for nearly four years, according to Vlad TV

Per the report: “The vending machine featured a navigation system complete with a touch screen, anime characters, a voice command option, and a slew of drugs for its paying customers. The machine even accepted credit card payments along with Apple Pay,” the outlet writes. 

Once the ATF (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) caught wind of Cornwell’s activity, they arrested him.

cannabis - pexels-photo-606506

“Entrepreneurial at best,” said a representative from the ATF about Cornwell’s innovative drug dealing method. “Unfortunately both things were illegal…[If] you do this stuff inside a neighborhood, people are going to take notice and they’re going to get mad.”

Cornwell has since been released on bond.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering how he got caught… reportedly it was customers posting clips of the weed vending machine on TikTik that caught the attention of local authorities.

Check out the full report via the YouTube video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

