Woman Who Spent Night with Kevin Samuels Speaks Out

*The woman who was with Kevin Samuels on the night claims she’s being harassed online by fans of the self-described relationship guru.

As reported by Hot News Hip Hop, according to a Thursday, May 5, police report by Officer K. Figuereo of the Atlanta Police Department, Ortencia Alcantara is the woman who said she met the 53-year-old the night before his death and spent the evening with him.

We reported earlier via TMZ that in the audio from the Kevin Samuels 911 call, Ortencia tells the emergency operator that she believes he is experiencing an issue with his heart — possibly an irregular rhythm — while she performs CPR.

READ MORE: Kevin Samuels’ 911 Call Shows Woman Desperately Trying to Save His Life | LISTEN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The woman, who identifies herself as a nurse, says it’s her first time at Samuels’ apartment — and has trouble giving the 911 operator Kevin Samuels’ address. Listen to the call via the Instagram post above.

Ortencia is now speaking out about people criticizing her character. She captioned a recent Instagram story, “It’s crazy how complete strangers try to hurt your character. Believe it or not, there’s still good-hearted people in this cruel world.”

“Unbelievable to think I have to clear my name for doing the right thing,” she continued. “Let me find a lawyer and make these people take all this mess down.”

She added, “I am a humble six-figure woman from the Midwest. No need for a one-night stand. My family and close friends know I’m a good person. People are evil but sending love.”

Meanwhile, many social media users are accusing the woman of “clout chasing and lying” about the circumstances surrounding Samuels’ death.

One Twitter user asked for an investigation into her background, tweeting, “What kind of nurse doesn’t know the heart attack warning signs for Men? They are the most obvious signs. Heart attack warning signs for women are way more subtle. But any nurse who doesn’t know these things is big. They should investigate Ortencia Alcantara.”

The attacks have reportedly prompted Alcantara is set her Instagram account to private.