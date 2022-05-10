Fertility Experts Warn IVF ‘Is Lulling Women Into False Sense of Security’

*Lately it seems to be mostly men dominating current conversations about women’s bodies, fertility, and reproduction.

On one hand, they are ranting about a woman’s right to choose when it comes to abortion, and now they’re warning women against waiting until middle age to have a child and then turning to IVF (In vitro fertilization) to do so.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Professor Cornelis Lambalk, editor-in-chief of the influential medical journal Human Reproduction, said delaying parenthood is risky. The outlet notes that the “world-leading expert” claims women “are being lulled into a false sense of security that IVF treatment will enable them to become middle-age mothers,” per the report.

Lambalk’s comments are in response to a recent Australian study, published in Human Reproduction, “which found use of ‘assisted reproductive technology’ (ART) in women over 40 has risen by more than half over the last decade,” per Daily Mail. “

Per the report, “In the UK, the number of IVF treatments given to women over 40 rose by 41 per cent between 2009 and 2019, from around 10,200 IVF ‘cycles’ to 14,400.”

Prof Lambalk, a gynecologist at Amsterdam University Medical Centres in the Netherlands, agrees that IVF is “not clearly the treatment of choice for the natural age-related decline in fertility.”

“Perhaps [this perception is] even contributing to the increasing trend for delaying childbearing, with the expectation that ART in the future can overcome it,” he said.

Fertility experts want women considered over the hill to know that the chances of IVF working when you are age 40 is maybe 15 percent.

“If you came when you were even 35 it might have been 35 or even 40 percent,” said Professor Adam Balen, lead clinician at the private Leeds Fertility clinic and former chairman of the British Fertility Society, according to the report.

Balen is allegedly leading an effort to teach secondary school children that fertility naturally declines with age.

“Young people are kind of discouraged from having families because they have to establish their careers, get a home, and all the rest of it,” he said. “And there are huge economic disadvantages to young women starting a family, as they do worse in the workplace.”