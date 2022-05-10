Danileigh Opens Up to Angie Martinez About ‘Triggering’ IG Live Fight with DaBaby | WATCH

*Ahead of dropping her new song titled, “Dead To Me,” Danileigh sat down for an interview with Angie Martinez where she opened up about motherhood, her relationship with rapper DaBaby, and how she’s trying to move past their big public fight.

As we previously reported, in the since-deleted videos, DaBaby, 30, and DaniLeigh, 27, were arguing as she nursed their newborn baby girl. DaBaby tried to kick her out of his home as he claimed he could not tolerate her “toxic behavior.” Dani explained that he simply got upset because she got a plan b delivered to his home to avoid another pregnancy. Following their fight, the singer was charged with two counts of assault, according to Rolling Stone and TMZ.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Azealia Banks Claims Lady Gaga is Jealous of Nicki Minaj and ‘Has Zero Respect For Black Women’

While looking back on the big argument she had with DabBay who she shares her 8-month-old daughter with, the singer said “it was very triggering, very sad. The 27-year-old added, “I wish it didn’t happen because I don’t want my baby to see that later on in life.” However, she has high hopes that her baby will she strong about the situation since “she’ll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in.”

Further, into the conversation, DaniLeigh admits it was “very selfish” to get into that fight and wishes things could have been handled differently. However, she did share that DaBaby has not apologized to her since: “He’s like that though,” she says. Dani went on to tell Martinez that although it’s an unfortunate situation, she needed something like this to happen to break away from their toxic relationship. “I’ve learned to love myself so much more,” she says. “Because I feel like I really did love him so much that I was just giving it all to him … I didn’t even focus on my career.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Young Thug & Gunna Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Atlanta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

Speaking of DaniLeigh and her new single, “Dead to Me,” via Def Jam Recordings, she really puts her feelings on display.

She sings:

“You know you’re dead to me

I Ain’t got no more time for toxic energy (Oh no)

Mama never liked your ass

Brother wanna fight your ass

Daddy hate your trifling ass

My dog even wanna bite your ass”

Check it out below.