Bobby Brown Speaks on Childhood Sexual Abuse, Madonna, Janet in New A&E Series

*Bobby Brown is detailing some of his sex chronicles and let’s just say…he’s telling us the good, bad, and the illegal sh**! In an upcoming “A&E episode of Biography: Bobby Brown,” the singer shared a frightening experience with a pedophile-priest.

“When my mother was arrested, I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place,” he explained. “One of the priests tried to molest me,” he continued. “He [the priest] tried to touch my private parts. There was no penetration or anything. He touched my privates and I didn’t like that. I punched and kicked and punched some more until he got away from me; so I ran away from there as quickly as possible.”

Bobby says it’s still hard to forget about that abusive encounter because it confused him. In the same episode Bobby details a more pleasant sexual encounter with Madonna and details his attraction to Janet Jackson. “Did I sleep with Madonna? We didn’t do any sleeping,” he said. “That just happened. I don’t even know how it happened. I don’t believe she knows how it happened. She probably knows how it happened, but we didn’t do no sleeping.”

As for what he had to say about Janet? “What was it about Janet? Everything. Her little smile, body, her dance moves, her little laugh,” he explained. Ultimately, Bobby says Janet couldn’t be with a man like him. Janet has said in the past, that she was attracted to men who she thought she could fix.

