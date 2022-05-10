Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Azealia Banks Claims Lady Gaga is Jealous of Nicki Minaj and ‘Has Zero Respect For Black Women’

By Ny MaGee
Azealea Banks and Lady Gaga beef
Azealea Banks and Lady Gaga

*Azealia Banks claims Lady Gaga is fiercely jealous of Nicki Minaj, so much so that the singer asked Banks to stir up drama with the rapper on her behalf. 

Banks spilled the tea in a series of shocking tweets, alleging she has proof of the conversation with the pop star. Banks made the bombshell statement on Monday after fans suggested that she and Gaga collaborate. 

“Lastly, no. That woman has zero respect for Black women,” Banks alleged while explaining why she refuses to join forces with Lady Gaga, RADAR reports. “I cannot ever respect her for literally asking me to beef with Nicki Minaj on her behalf, I refuse and send a less incendiary song, insinuates that were gonna spill Nicki’s *human blood* (f—ing eye roll).”

Banks also suggested that the gay community has been bamboozled by Gaga’s “hodge podge pseudo bs for years.”

“Like her deep deep jealousy and hatred for Nicki Minaj and the sneaky shit she was saying and trying to do behind the scenes was just gross,” Banks continued. “If I want to beef or pop s— about Nicki I will do so on my own accord. I will never do a white woman’s bidding for her. TUH.”

Banks is known for taking aim at celebrities online. Earlier this year she called out Kanye West’s parenting skills and his publicly venting frustrations on social media against his 8-year-old daughter, North West, using TikTok.

“This is the second time he has publicly bullied North West. First with the abortion shit, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she’s some sort of criminal,” Banks said, referring to Ye’s 2020 presidential campaign speech where he revealed Kim considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child.

She also accused Ye’s fans of making too many excuses for his wild antics, and recalled the time the rapper “had no problem with that magazine cover where North had on a f*cking belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing.”

“Kanye is an abusive psychopath, it’s beyond mental illness,” Banks continued. “Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass.”

