Woman Shops for ‘Ass-Whooping Remedies’ After Viciously Beating Boyfriend’s Son

By Ny MaGee
woman beat child
Deke’ria West (MNPD)

*A Tennessee woman has been jailed in lieu of a $76,000 bond and charged with aggravated child abuse after she allegedly brutally beat the son of her boyfriend, who is also currently jailed. 

As reported by Scoop Nashville, Deke’ria West, 20, was on a recorded call with her inmate boo-thang Milton Sales when he ordered her to beat up his son for reasons that remain unclear. West is heard assaulting the child at the direction of Sales. 

Here’s more from the report: 

She admits to hurting the child, and he is even on the phone with her while she’s shopping for “ass-whooping remedies” at Walgreens, as she selects scar treatment, cocoa butter, and witch hazel. Once the child was treated at Vanderbilt, doctors discovered severe swelling of his forehead, large bruises and bumps on his head, two black and swollen eyes, a busted lip, welp marks at different stages of healing, some in a deep U-shape, several circular burns on his body, spine fractures.

West admitted to viciously beating the boy but claims she only hit him with a switch. She accused “another babysitter” of being responsible for his other injuries. 

West was arrested and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on April 29th. She has been charged with aggravated child abuse. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

