Woman Shops for ‘Ass-Whooping Remedies’ After Viciously Beating Boyfriend’s Son

*A Tennessee woman has been jailed in lieu of a $76,000 bond and charged with aggravated child abuse after she allegedly brutally beat the son of her boyfriend, who is also currently jailed.

As reported by Scoop Nashville, Deke’ria West, 20, was on a recorded call with her inmate boo-thang Milton Sales when he ordered her to beat up his son for reasons that remain unclear. West is heard assaulting the child at the direction of Sales.

#ScoopNashville — Deke’ria West shops for “ass-whooping remedies” to conceal the brutal beating she gave a child https://t.co/UjmcwBLPbQ — Scoop: Nashville (@scoopnash) May 5, 2022

Here’s more from the report:

She admits to hurting the child, and he is even on the phone with her while she’s shopping for “ass-whooping remedies” at Walgreens, as she selects scar treatment, cocoa butter, and witch hazel. Once the child was treated at Vanderbilt, doctors discovered severe swelling of his forehead, large bruises and bumps on his head, two black and swollen eyes, a busted lip, welp marks at different stages of healing, some in a deep U-shape, several circular burns on his body, spine fractures.

West admitted to viciously beating the boy but claims she only hit him with a switch. She accused “another babysitter” of being responsible for his other injuries.

West was arrested and booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on April 29th. She has been charged with aggravated child abuse.