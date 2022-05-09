Was Kevin Samuels A Hypocrite? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | VIDEO

*The untimely death of well-known YouTube influencer Kevin Samuels is the latest example that tomorrow is not promised. That’s why it’s important the message you preach should be the life you lead! Samuels made a name for himself criticizing mostly Black women for what he called destructive behavior unconducive to healthy relationships. While I understand and might agree with some of his arguments – it turns out Samuels was leading a double life: Promoting family connections while not having the best relationship with his own family members.

Samuels’ own mother admitted she found out about the death of her only child the same way I did; via social media. That proves he wasn’t as close to his mom as he should have been. If a man doesn’t respect his mom enough to stay in touch with her and to see about her well-being, he’s not the kind of man I would seek for a personal relationship.

While its true some things are beyond our control that effect our lives, that police report that included facts about the last 24 hours of his life make me question the real man behind the internet sensation most people followed without question. Was he a hypocrite? Click the video above and let’s talk about it.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.