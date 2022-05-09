Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries About Tupac and His Mother | WATCH

*FX has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming documentary about “Dear Mama,” which centers on late rapper Tupac and his relationship with his mother Afeni Shakur.

We previously reported that the five-part documentary is directed by Allen Hughes, and will serve as re-telling of his relationship with his mother, who was a noted civil rights activist and Black Panther member. Afeni died in 2016 at age 69.

The series will feature interviews from folks who personally knew Afeni and the hip-hop icon and as well as never-before-heard or seen music, writings and poetry from Pac.

Check out the trailer via the YouTube clip below.

“It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality,” Shakur says in the teaser trailer. “So, 2Pac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

Per Complex, FX describes “Dear Mama” in its press release as being “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best.”

“There’s a ton of music and a ton of material, but there’s also an unbelievably fascinating biography, which is really a biography about Tupac’s mother and father and how he grew up in various places with them,” FX CEO John Landgraftold reporters at Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2019. “[Shakur] is a very fascinating man and a very complicated artist. I think the kinds of stories that appeal to us are the ones that have characters at the center of them but they’re also about humanity in a really broad way. They’re about big, profound ideas about art and society.”

He added, “So I think what excites me about this documentary is, to me, even though it’s a nonfiction show, it falls into the same category as American Crime Story. I think there’s just a lot of things to be excavated through writing and character that are really worth examining about humanity in general and American society in particular.”