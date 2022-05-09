TAYO Fatunla: Cartoons and Creative Solutions – Birmingham

*It was part of the Cartooning program about “Covid in Cartoons” as EURweb’s cartoonist TAYO Fatunla (representing Nigeria), Piet (France) and Lucie Spicer (Shout Out UK) took part in the Forum for Global Challenges, held at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham, UK. This was arranged by the University of Birmingham, Cartooning for Peace, Shout Out UK and University of Leicester as part of the roundtable discussion on the role of Cartoons and Creative solutions which was held in Birmingham, UK, home of the 2022 Commonwealth games.

The session saw students give their own interpretation of press cartoons presented at the session by the organizers and they also showed their own cartoons they came along with to the session, explaining each the concept of their cartoon visuals. They discussed the impact of Covid on has made on their education and gave their future perspectives, goals and ambitions. They commented on Covid cartoons presented analyzing the creative solutions behind them.

TAYO did his cartoon presentation and showed and explained how he drew Covid cartoons and also with the vaccines eventually coming round, showed his cartoon giving hope with the discovery of Covid vaccine. At the same time, there was a live drawing by Piet from France which was been drawn virtually for the session on a large screen for attendees to see. France honours Kenya’s cartoonists, Gado and Maddo

France bestows “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters” (Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) on two of Kenya’s most prolific satirical cartoonists, Gado and Maddo. Her Excellency.

Mrs. Aline Kuster-Menager, Ambassador of France to Kenya, conferred the distinction on Gado and Maddo at the French Institute (Alliance Francaise) centre in Nairobi. Gado is the most syndicated political cartoonist in East and Central Africa contributing his cartoons to various publications around the globe. Maddo’s work includes residencies in countries like Estonia, Germany and Japan. He is also the recipient of the 2015 CNN Multi-Choice African Journalist Awards. Congratulations to both cartoonists, and congratulations to Africa.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of the African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye.” — [email protected]