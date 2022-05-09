Monday, May 9, 2022
Joel Bauman: MMA Fighter’s ‘Herpes’ Admission Goes Viral | WATCH

*On Sunday, MMA light heavyweight Joel Bauman won his match at Fury FC 61 against Reese Forest. While celebrating his victory with an interview, he opened up about a fight that didn’t go his way earlier this year.

Bauman looked back on how far he’s come after taking the W last night but he made a jaw-dropping revelation in the process; blaming a recent loss on NFTs and herpes!

“Last fight I was tired, I was exhausted,” he told the reporter. Joel said an NFT project he has been working on was to blame for the exhaustion and claimed he pulled 30 all-nighters before his fight against Josh Fremd, which he lost at the time.

That’s when he hit everyone with the shocking but very honest revelation, “I had herpes before that fight, two outbreaks in the span of a week,” Joel said. “I’m here, I’m healthy, let’s go, whatever. It doesn’t matter. I fight,” he said while keeping it real.

