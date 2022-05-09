Dave Chappelle Could Face Civil Suit Over Attacker’s Injuries

*Dave Chappelle may face a civil suit after being physically assaulted by a man during a live stand-up performance Tuesday night in Hollywood.

We reported earlier that the incident went down during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival in Los Angeles. Isaiah Lee, 23, said to be a disgruntled member of the queer community, rushed the stage during Chappelle’s set and pushed the comedian, knocking him to the ground, PEOPLE reports. The attacker attempted to flee, but Dave, security guards, and members of Chappelle’s entourage caught him and allegedly served Lee a vicious beatdown.

Many believe Lee’s attack was an inside job, as he was able to get a replica gun with an ejectable knife blade into the highly secured venue. Lee reportedly didn’t use the weapon to attack Dave, and for this reason, he will not face felony charges for the incident.

When 50 Cent weighed in on the attack on social media, he asked his followers: “LGBTQ gonna kill Dave right in front of us?”

Meanwhile, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, according to a legal analyst, KTLA reports.

“Believe it or not, Dave Chappelle and his team may be facing some civil liabilities when all of the dust settles,” legal analyst Alison Triessl told the news station.

“If the threat was over and he was no longer a danger, and had been restrained, they can not take revenge on Mr. Lee,” Triessl said.

TMZ released a video of Chappelle talking about the attacker’s injuries, saying: “I felt good my friends broke his arm,” said Chappelle.

“It is very possible that Dave Chappelle’s own words, where he says that he roughed the guy up, can be used against him in a potential civil manner down the line,” Triessl said.

The Hollywood Bowl may also face a civil suit because the security team somehow missed Lee’s replica gun.

“The Hollywood Bowl or the promoters involved in this show, including Netflix, may be facing civil liability for their lapse of security. Something went very wrong here,” Triessl said.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office announced Thursday that Lee will not face serious charges for the assault. Instead, the City Attorney’s Office has filed four misdemeanor charges against him.

“Given the fact that this is a high-profile case and that Mr. Lee did assault Dave Chappelle with a weapon, it is surprising that the District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges and referred this case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office,” Triessl said.

The misdemeanor charges carry a maximum jail sentence of one year, according to the report.