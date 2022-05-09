Black Women Horse Owners Make History at Kentucky Oaks Day

*A team of Black women who are horse owners celebrated their first win during Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

Per Black Enterprise, the event “curates the second largest audience of horse racing in the country, following the Kentucky Derby,” the outlet writes.

Oaks Day is all about young female horses, and the first all-Black female team behind Living the Dream has made history after securing their first win with their horse “Seven Scents,” reports WKYT.

As we honor the ladies on this Oaks Day, hear from one of these owners who is making history. She says women can and should leave their mark on the horse racing industry and sport @WKYT WKYT pic.twitter.com/dGjTVXkhsk — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 6, 2022

“We’re not only owners, we’re winners. We’re showing up at the tracks, we’re representing and we’re taking home prizes,” horse owner Dr. Tiffany Daniels said.

The group of five women are paving the way for more minority ownership in the sporting event.

“The first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby was an African American male. We’re in 2022 right now and we don’t see a lot of us,” said Coya Robinson, another horse owner.

For these women, it’s all about showing up and representing at the horse track.

“It was a chance for me to live a legacy for my four daughters, for my goddaughters, so I thought it was a good opportunity as a woman,” Robinson said.

“Us specifically, we’re following in the footsteps of Eliza Carpenter, who was a slave who became a horse owner and an actual jockey,” she Dr. Daniels.

According to Dr. Daniels, the Lexington-based Ed Brown Society is on a mission to increase minority representation at the horse track.