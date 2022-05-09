Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Women Horse Owners Make History at Kentucky Oaks Day

By Ny MaGee
0

racing
Horse Racing stock photo

*A team of Black women who are horse owners celebrated their first win during Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville. 

Per Black Enterprise, the event “curates the second largest audience of horse racing in the country, following the Kentucky Derby,” the outlet writes. 

Oaks Day is all about young female horses, and the first all-Black female team behind Living the Dream has made history after securing their first win with their horse “Seven Scents,” reports WKYT

READ MORE: Charlamagne tha God Grilled About His ‘Hatred’ for Black Women | WATCH

“We’re not only owners, we’re winners. We’re showing up at the tracks, we’re representing and we’re taking home prizes,” horse owner Dr. Tiffany Daniels said.

The group of five women are paving the way for more minority ownership in the sporting event. 

“The first jockey to win the Kentucky Derby was an African American male. We’re in 2022 right now and we don’t see a lot of us,” said Coya Robinson, another horse owner.

For these women, it’s all about showing up and representing at the horse track.

“It was a chance for me to live a legacy for my four daughters, for my goddaughters, so I thought it was a good opportunity as a woman,” Robinson said.

“Us specifically, we’re following in the footsteps of Eliza Carpenter, who was a slave who became a horse owner and an actual jockey,” she Dr. Daniels.

According to Dr. Daniels, the Lexington-based Ed Brown Society is on a mission to increase minority representation at the horse track. 

Previous articleKarine Jean-Pierre’s Relationship with CNN Reporter Sparks Concern About Conflict-Of-Interest
Next articleNew Book Reveals How Diddy Caused Dr. Dre to Lose $200M In Apple-Beats Deal
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO