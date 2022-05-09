Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeEducation
Education

Anthony Anderson is Now A Graduate of Howard University | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Anthony Anderson (Brian Stukes-Getty Images )
Anthony Anderson (Brian Stukes-Getty Images )

*Anthony Anderson is NOW a proud graduate of Howard University. In 2018 Anderson said he initially dropped out after his junior year because he ran out of money. He was able to finish online and from home.

The “Black-ish” actor, who is 51, showed off his new diploma in an Instagram post, thanking his professors and calling it “30 years in the making.”

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” Anderson wrote. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster [sic] I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment,” he continued. “It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

He also thanked his son for encouraging him to go back to school.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Taraji P. Henson Shines at Howard University Commencement | WATCH Full Speech

“It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU,” he wrote.

Anderson also shared some pictures from the ceremony, including one with fellow Howard grad, Taraji P. Henson, who delivered the commencement address.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFlorida Truck Driver Arrested After Attempting to Set His Baby on Fire
Next articleJoel Bauman: MMA Fighter’s ‘Herpes’ Admission Goes Viral | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO