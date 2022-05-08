Sunday, May 8, 2022
Larry Buford: The Tock is Ticking to the Final Tick!

By Larry Buford
Clock (Unsplash)
*Tick, tock, tick, tock, five…four…three…two…one…tick…boom! Yep, that’s what we hold our breaths for as we watch a suspense movie. Time is running out; adrenaline at its peak; the risks; the danger; the hope for the survival of the protagonist! It’s all there!

Apostacy; hypocrisy; deception; injustice; and avarice – all these things – are driving mankind to self-destruction, as we watch with apathy. Yes, we cry out in protest, but who are we crying out to? Apparently, our cries are falling upon deaf ears, and are in vain, because we repeatedly ask amiss. That is, we follow the ways of the world seeking a heavenly answer.

Most of us by now are familiar with the Bible verse II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

But have you ever considered Isaiah 58:6: “Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?”

Digital Clock (Unsplash)
Today, many churchgoers show up for appearance – mechanically, ritually, and traditionally – saying and doing all the things that look good on the outside, trying to display a condition of the heart that does not truly exist within them. They have no heart of compassion for their fellowman.

When is the last time we have fallen on our knees, forsaking our own self-interests, and sincerely called out to God to forgive us of all unrighteousness, to make an honest vow to do that which is well-pleasing in His sight? Seeing how things have become, and how futile our own efforts are, like sweeping back the ocean with a broom; wouldn’t today be a good day to start?

bible - The one book that never changes (google free to share and use)
When you read the Bible, read the Ten Commandments; it says if you are guilty of even one of them, you are guilty of them all. Whether it’s lying, cheating stealing, killing or anyone of the others, we find that in our human condition we cannot keep them all. That is why we needed a savior; and that is why God sent His only begotten son Jesus to atone for our sins, our shortcomings; that we may have hope in redemption at the cross if we truly believe that Jesus sacrificed His life, died, and rose again for our salvation.

People, the tock is ticking. We’re seeing catastrophic global events taking place like never before. I don’t have to tell you – we see and hear it every day! We are fast approaching the coming of a new age. Jesus is coming soon. When you hear that last tick, it might be too late! Invite Jesus into your life today while you still have a chance.

Larry Buford
Larry S. Buford

Larry Buford is a contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]

Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

