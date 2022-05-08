Fareed Zakaria Digs Down to the Roots of America’s Culture Wars | WATCH

*When Patrick Buchanan took the stage at the Republican National Convention in 1992 and proclaimed, “There is a religious war going on for the soul of our country,” his audience knew what he was talking about: the culture wars, which had raged throughout the previous decade and would continue until the century’s end, pitting conservative and religious Americans against their liberal, secular fellow citizens. It was an era marked by polarization and posturing fueled by deep-rooted anger and insecurity.

Buchanan’s fiery speech marked a high point in the culture wars, but as Andrew Hartman shows in this richly analytical history, their roots lay farther back, in the tumult of the 1960s―and their significance is much greater than generally assumed. Get the rest of this article at Amazon.com.

In the meantime, as the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned looms, Fareed Zakaria argues that America’s increasing polarization combined withrapid secularization could set the stage for even more intense culture wars to come. Get the FULL scoop via the video below.

