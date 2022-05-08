Sunday, May 8, 2022
HomeFamilyRelationships
Golf

Charles Barkley Goes in on Tiger Woods: ‘It’s Not Fun to be Around Him’

By Fisher Jack
0

Charles Barkley - Tiger Woods - Getty
Charles Barkley – Tiger Woods – Getty

*In an upcoming biography about famed golfer Phil Mickelson, author Alan Shipnuck turned to Charles Barkley for some insight on not only Mickelson, but also his once bitter rival, Tiger Woods. In the forthcoming biography, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,“–which will be released on May 17.

Shipnuck writes about  Barkley’s take on Tiger Woods as he’s one of the few people who has been in the inner circles of both  Mickelson and Woods.

Shipnuck writes what Charles Barkley said.

“One of the reasons Phil has lasted so long is because he’s had a joyful life. Tiger won a bunch of tournaments, but there wasn’t much joy in it…Sure, Tiger is a better golfer. You’re just in awe of his talent. But it’s not fun to be around him. Everyone in his world is uptight and sh-t, afraid to say or do the wrong thing.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Patrisse Cullers (BLM Co-founder) Says Candace Owens is Outside Her House Harassing Her | WATCH

Charles Barkley - Getty
Charles Barkley

Barkley continued, “Tiger himself has always acted like he’s under siege. Gimme a f–kin’ break — you’re just a golfer, dude. When you’re with Phil, you’re guaranteed to have fun. He makes people feel good. Everyone around him is always smiling. That’s a huge difference, man.”

According to reports, Charles Barkley and Tiger Woods were once good friends, however, after Woods’ infamous 2009 cheating scandal, it appears the famed golfer cut ties from his old pal. Back in 2017, the Basketball Hall of Famer revealed that he hadn’t heard from Woods since the scandal took the media by storm. Barkley said,

“To this day, I don’t have any idea what happened..After that–thing, he just stopped talking to us. That’s all I know…I could understand if he was trying to get back with his wife at the time and she said, ‘Hey, get rid of all your old friends,’ and he called and said, ‘This is the situation.’ I would’ve understood that. But I just wish he would have been man enough to call and say that. To just disappear totally was disappointing.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: The Two Largest Reservoirs in California Are Already at ‘Critically Low Levels’ – The Dry Season is Just Starting | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleJazz Fest in New Orleans – Let the Music Play On | PHOTOS
Next articleFareed Zakaria Digs Down to the Roots of America’s Culture Wars | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO