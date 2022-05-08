Charles Barkley Goes in on Tiger Woods: ‘It’s Not Fun to be Around Him’

*In an upcoming biography about famed golfer Phil Mickelson, author Alan Shipnuck turned to Charles Barkley for some insight on not only Mickelson, but also his once bitter rival, Tiger Woods. In the forthcoming biography, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,“–which will be released on May 17.

Shipnuck writes about Barkley’s take on Tiger Woods as he’s one of the few people who has been in the inner circles of both Mickelson and Woods.

Shipnuck writes what Charles Barkley said.

“One of the reasons Phil has lasted so long is because he’s had a joyful life. Tiger won a bunch of tournaments, but there wasn’t much joy in it…Sure, Tiger is a better golfer. You’re just in awe of his talent. But it’s not fun to be around him. Everyone in his world is uptight and sh-t, afraid to say or do the wrong thing.”

Barkley continued, “Tiger himself has always acted like he’s under siege. Gimme a f–kin’ break — you’re just a golfer, dude. When you’re with Phil, you’re guaranteed to have fun. He makes people feel good. Everyone around him is always smiling. That’s a huge difference, man.”

According to reports, Charles Barkley and Tiger Woods were once good friends, however, after Woods’ infamous 2009 cheating scandal, it appears the famed golfer cut ties from his old pal. Back in 2017, the Basketball Hall of Famer revealed that he hadn’t heard from Woods since the scandal took the media by storm. Barkley said,

“To this day, I don’t have any idea what happened..After that–thing, he just stopped talking to us. That’s all I know…I could understand if he was trying to get back with his wife at the time and she said, ‘Hey, get rid of all your old friends,’ and he called and said, ‘This is the situation.’ I would’ve understood that. But I just wish he would have been man enough to call and say that. To just disappear totally was disappointing.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

