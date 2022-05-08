Arlana Miller: Southern U. Cheerleader Posts Heartbreaking Final Message on Instagram

*A freshman cheerleader at Southern University took her own life after posting a heart-wrenching suicide note. Arlana Miller, 19, took to her Instagram Wednesday to address to her friends and family why she decided to take her life.

She detailed that she hasn’t been mentally strong for the last few years of her life, and felt like she couldn’t bear the pain anymore.

She says from catching COVID to tearing her ACL to almost failing all of her classes, she felt this was the end of her journey.

“May this day bring me rest and peace. I have fought this urge since my early teenage years… I gave this life all the fight I had. To everyone who has entered my life I’m so grateful and I can only imagine how this may find you, I have been surrounded by people who may have honestly thought that I was okay, but I havn’t been okay for a while,” the note read. “’I struggled so much through just this year alone. From covid, to tearing my acl, to nearly failing all of my classes. To the people in my life I pray you learn to vocalize your feelings and get help always!!! I failed at that and I’m afraid it’s too late. I have written so many suicide notes my life but finally, I’ve reached my end”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Taraji P. Henson Shines at Howard University Commencement | WATCH Full Speech

She was found Wednesday shortly after posting. The Southern University Athletic Department and the university’s president released a statement after they found her.

‘Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus,’ Southern University’s President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a statement Thursday.

This tragedy comes during Mental Health Awareness Month. Neighbors, if you or someone you love is struggling mentally please don’t hesitate to reach out. Suicide is slowly killing our generation, and we need to try to help our community the best way we can. 🙏🏾💙

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: 4 Black Teachers Among 50 Educators Chosen for Disney Imagination Campus Celebration