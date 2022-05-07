Woman About to be Buried Bangs on Coffin During Funeral | VIDEO

*A woman recently shocked the mourners who turned up at her funeral reception when she banged on the lid of her own casket. Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, a 36-year-old Peruvian, was believed to have died in a fatal crash in Lambayeque, Peru. But when the cemetery caretaker took off the casket lid, the deceased’s family members realized she was still alive because her eyes were wide open.

They quickly recovered from their shock and rushed her (while still in the casket) to the Referential Hospital Ferrenafe in Lambayeque, where she had been pronounced dead earlier. Once they got to the hospital, the doctors quickly came forth and did their best to resuscitate the woman’s vital signs. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead again soon after.

The doctors present had a hard time dealing with a furious family that wanted a reasonable explanation as to why they had pronounced Rosa dead earlier. Local police are now investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the family of Rosa now says she might have fallen into a coma after the accident, and that’s why the doctors wrongly concluded she had died.

“We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday when we were taking her to be buried,” Rosa’s aunt said in an interview with the local media. “We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin.”

Video footage from Rosa’s first funeral has gone viral, even as the investigation is still ongoing.