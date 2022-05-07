Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeNews
News

Woman About to be Buried Bangs on Coffin During Funeral | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*A woman recently shocked the mourners who turned up at her funeral reception when she banged on the lid of her own casket. Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, a 36-year-old Peruvian, was believed to have died in a fatal crash in Lambayeque, Peru. But when the cemetery caretaker took off the casket lid, the deceased’s family members realized she was still alive because her eyes were wide open.

They quickly recovered from their shock and rushed her (while still in the casket) to the Referential Hospital Ferrenafe in Lambayeque, where she had been pronounced dead earlier. Once they got to the hospital, the doctors quickly came forth and did their best to resuscitate the woman’s vital signs. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead again soon after.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Marlon Wayans Has Hilarious Reaction to Meeting His WHITE Irish Cousin 🙂 | WATCH

Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca - YouTube screenshot
Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca – YouTube screenshot

The doctors present had a hard time dealing with a furious family that wanted a reasonable explanation as to why they had pronounced Rosa dead earlier. Local police are now investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the family of Rosa now says she might have fallen into a coma after the accident, and that’s why the doctors wrongly concluded she had died.

“We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday when we were taking her to be buried,” Rosa’s aunt said in an interview with the local media. “We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin.”

Video footage from Rosa’s first funeral has gone viral, even as the investigation is still ongoing.

Previous articleOn the Tamron Hall Mother’s Day Edition: Jazmyn Simon, BeBe Winans & More! | WATCH
Next articleAshanti Finally Gets Credit for Jennifer Lopez’s Hit Singles
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO