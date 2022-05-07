Patrisse Cullers (BLM Co-founder) Says Candace Owens is Outside Her House Harassing Her | WATCH

*As it was previously reported, Patrisse Cullors—co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has faced heavy criticism over the last couple of weeks following a report that alleged the organization “secretly bought a $6 million house.” Cullors issued a statement back in April to address these big claims.

She said at the time, “I have never misappropriated funds, and it pains me that so many people have accepted that narrative without the presence of tangible truth or facts. Nevertheless, this will soon be made clear upon the release of the BLM 990s.” In her statement, she also clarified the intentions of the estate: “the property the reporter addressed was purchased in 2020 as a space where those within the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and broader movement community could work, create content, host meetings, and foster creativity.”

Of course, she was slammed online following the New York Times’ article. Even commentator Candace Owens chimed in and had a lot to say. While appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Owens said purchasing a Topanga Canyon, Calif., mansion, Cullors proves she is the “trained Marxist” she claims to be, because Marxists by definition steal from others to enrich themselves.

This Saturday, Cullors spoke out again, this time to share the harassment she’s been facing ever since the story was published. She hopped on Instagram Live and also revealed that Candace Owens is actually outside of her home with a camera crew demanding and harassing her, something that Cullors simply calls “unacceptable.”

