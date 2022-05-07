Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

EUR Film Review: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Stops at Nothing

By Marie Moore
0

(L-R) Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Benedict Cumberbatch
(L-R) Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez),  Wong (Benedict Wong) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange) Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

*“Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness,” directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige, stops at nothing to captivate the imagination of moviegoers, and hold them hostage with stunning visuals. But more importantly, and to all our benefit, superhero Doctor Strange aka surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), has a much more meaningful purpose. That is to serve the greater good and fight evil. In “The Multiverse of Madness,” Doctor Strange sets out to save America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenager with a superpower of her own.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Dave Chappell Attacker (Isaiah Lee) Pleads Not Guilty – Says He Did it for His Grandma

Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo)  Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

In this Doctor Strange iteration, which is pushing the fantasy genre into a darker, more foreboding place, Strange comes to grip with his destiny. He was forewarned at the very beginning of his journey into the mystic arts by The Ancient One that told him, “If I were to tell you everything, you would run from here screaming in terror.” At the time, no one could have imagined how prophetic her words were.

It would take 53 years before the Master of Mystic Arts would be given a superhero’s welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In addition to going darker, this Multiverse of Madness has high-energy action scenes and compelling visual effects. The movie’s screenplay, written by Michael Waldron, keeps transporting characters from Multiverse scene to Multiverse scene with dizzying regularity.

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim (Sara)  Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returns as well as Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Wong (Benedict Wong), and . Added to the Madness are Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sara (Sheila Atim). Among the cookies are special appearances by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), John Krasinski (Reed Richards), and Charlize Theron (Clea). And other fun things are the mention of Spiderman and Thanos.

A trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released in theaters with “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness” on May 6.

Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm

Previous article‘Bel-Air’ Becomes Peacock’s Most Successful Original Series
Marie Moorehttp://eurweb.com
Veteran syndicated journalist who covers film and television.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO