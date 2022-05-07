EUR Film Review: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Stops at Nothing

*“Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness,” directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige, stops at nothing to captivate the imagination of moviegoers, and hold them hostage with stunning visuals. But more importantly, and to all our benefit, superhero Doctor Strange aka surgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), has a much more meaningful purpose. That is to serve the greater good and fight evil. In “The Multiverse of Madness,” Doctor Strange sets out to save America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a teenager with a superpower of her own.

In this Doctor Strange iteration, which is pushing the fantasy genre into a darker, more foreboding place, Strange comes to grip with his destiny. He was forewarned at the very beginning of his journey into the mystic arts by The Ancient One that told him, “If I were to tell you everything, you would run from here screaming in terror.” At the time, no one could have imagined how prophetic her words were.

It would take 53 years before the Master of Mystic Arts would be given a superhero’s welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In addition to going darker, this Multiverse of Madness has high-energy action scenes and compelling visual effects. The movie’s screenplay, written by Michael Waldron, keeps transporting characters from Multiverse scene to Multiverse scene with dizzying regularity.

Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returns as well as Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Wong (Benedict Wong), and . Added to the Madness are Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sara (Sheila Atim). Among the cookies are special appearances by Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), John Krasinski (Reed Richards), and Charlize Theron (Clea). And other fun things are the mention of Spiderman and Thanos.

A trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” was released in theaters with “Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness” on May 6.

