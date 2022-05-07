Blac Chyna Allegedly Kicked Woman in Stomach – LAPD Launches Battery Investigation | VIDEO

*Blac Chyna is back in the news. This time it’s because she’s been accused by a woman who claims her phone was damaged and Chyna kicked her in the stomach. Now BC is the subject of a criminal investigation.

Blac Chyna is named as the suspect in a battery report filed Friday, and cops are investigating, according to a TMZ report. Sequoya King, is the alleged victim and says she and Chyna got into a verbal dispute which turned physical.

King says the incident allegedly happened early Friday morning at a bar in Los Angeles. She says Chyna took her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground, damaging it.

She also claims BC kicked her in the stomach, causing her to fall down.

King says the incident began after Chyna got upset because she believed she was being recorded by people in the bar. King says BC accused her of using her phone to record, an allegation she denied.

According to King … they got into an argument and Chyna took her phone from her hand, smashed it down on the ground and charged at her, kicking her in the stomach. King says Chyna’s friends pulled her away and got her into a car.

Wait. There’s more …

Below is a new video shows the aftermath of the alleged attack involving Blac Chyna and alleged victim Sequoya King

The allegations of battery by Sequoya King against Chyna come on the heels of the one-time stripper losing a $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashians, in a trial that focused on the alleged violence BC inflicted on Rob Kardashian.