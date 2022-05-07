Saturday, May 7, 2022
3 Americans Die at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas – Investigation Underway

By Fisher Jack
Bahamas Flag (Mike Egerton-PA Images-Getty Images)
Bahamian police are investigating the deaths of three Americans, but foul play isn’t suspected, the nation’s acting prime minister said. (Mike Egerton-PA Images-Getty Images)

*(CNN) — Three Americans died of unknown causes Friday at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas’ Great Exuma island, and police are investigating, officials said.

Two men and a woman died at the resort, and a fourth American — a woman — was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital, Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said Friday.

Though police are investigating, Cooper has been “advised that foul play is not suspected,” he said.

Cooper did not name the resort. But Sandals Resorts, operators of more than a dozen all-inclusive centers in the Atlantic and Caribbean, said three guests died Friday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Sandals did not mention a fourth hospitalized person.

Details about what led to the deaths, why the fourth American was taken to the hospital, whether that person was at the resort, the condition of that person and the Americans’ names weren’t released.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement to CNN Saturday morning.

The company said it was working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible,” but could not disclose further information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

Cooper asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district on Friday.

“The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available,” Cooper, who also is the Bahamas’ tourism minister, said. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

