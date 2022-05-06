Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

Marlon Wayans Has Hilarious Reaction to Meeting His White Irish Cousin | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Damon Wayans

*Marlon Wayans was introduced to a white cousin he didn’t know he had during a recent interview with Big Boy. 

Sean Valentine is allegedly Wayans’ fourth cousin and one of the radio hosts for Valentine in the Morning. He made a surprise appearance during the comedian’s recent interview with Big BoyTV. Valentine was brought on as a guest during the segment about family legacy, with Big Boy saying, “Marlon, this is your cousin, bro. Valentine, this is your cousin, man.”

Valentine added, “We’re fourth cousins.”

 “Are you crazy? No way,” Wayans replied. 

When Big Boy assured him that they are indeed related, Wayans humorously shouted “Get off of me. You white. Get your white a– off me.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below starting at mark 15:31.

OTHER NEWS: DA Won’t Charge Isaiah Lee (Chappelle’s Attacker) – But City Attorney Will

Wayans explained that through a DNA ancestry test he discovered that he is of Irish descent, as is Valentine. 

“I have Irish, I am 27 percent Irish. I didn’t know this. I was making fun of white people. I feel bad because now I realize I was making fun of us,” he said. 

Wayans then suggested that his blood link to Valentine is through the latter’s great grandfather sexually assaulting Marlon’s great grandmother. 

“So your great-grandpa raped my great-grandma,” he said. “How you feel about that? How you feel about that, cousin? Cousin on the rape side.”  

“I just wanted to say hello,” said Valentine. 

“That’s what your great-great-grandpa said to my great-great-grandma, ‘hello,’ before he raped her,” said Wayans. 

Big Boy joked that the meeting between the two men didn’t go over quite as expected.

Scroll up to watch the moment via the YouTube clip above. 

Previous articleDA Won’t Charge Isaiah Lee (Chappelle’s Attacker) – But City Attorney Will
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO